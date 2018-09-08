A dead man was found along a Palmetto road last month. Deputies believe they found the man who killed him

An arrest has been made in the murder of 33-year-old Christopher Boston.
A driver in the 7400 block of Bishop Harbor in Palmetto called 911 to report what they believed was a dead body around 10 p.m. on Aug. 8. Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies confirmed Boston had been shot and killed.
In a Saturday afternoon news release, deputies announced they arrested Manrieke Miller, 26, in connection with the shooting. According to the sheriff’s office, the two were in an “ongoing feud over money from drug transactions.”
As deputies began the investigation, they suspected Boston, a struggling addict, had been shot and killed elsewhere, with his body dumped in the grass along the Rubonia road.
When he was arrested Saturday, Miller was already booked into the Manatee County Jail on unrelated charges, including aggravated assault on an officer and distribution of cocaine and marijuana. He is being held without bond.
