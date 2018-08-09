Somebody found a dead body while driving in Palmetto. Deputies say it was homicide

A driver alerted the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office to a dead body they found while driving along Bishop Harbor Road on Wednesday night.
According to the sheriff’s office, the driver saw a person’s legs sticking out from the grass on the south side of the 7400 block of Bishop Harbor around 10:15 p.m. Deputies identified the man as 33-year-old Christopher Boston, of Bradenton, and confirmed he was deceased.
Boston suffered from trauma, but the cause of death is not being released at this time, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators are treating the case as a homicide.
The investigation is ongoing. Deputies are asking anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area between 7 and 10 p.m. to Wednesday to call the sheriff’s office at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
