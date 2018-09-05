Florida mom admits to hitting 2-year-old son, putting his body in woods, cops say

The mother of a 2-year-old boy found dead after an Amber Alert was issued for him was arrested Tuesday and a report says she admitted to hitting the child.
Charisse D. Stinson, 21, was arrested Tuesday night on a first-degree murder charge in connection with her 2-year-old son, Jordan Belliveau’s death. Pinellas County jail records show she was also booked on a charge of aggravated child abuse.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Jordan had an “unexplained, serious injury” to his right leg early Sunday morning.
Stinson admitted to police she hit Jordan in the face with the back of her hand, causing the back of his head to hit a wall, in a “moment of frustration,” according to the affidavit.
After hitting his head, Jordan had seizures during the night. Jordan’s condition continued to decline and he later died. Stinson carried him to a wooded area and left his body there, according to the affidavit.
Police noted in the affidavit Jordan’s body had “visible injuries” that were consistent with Stinson’s statement.
It was late Tuesday afternoon when police and Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced Jordan’s body was found in a wooded area near Largo. It was near where Stinson previously told police a stranger named “Antwan” offered them a ride home Saturday night, but knocked her unconscious and took Jordan. She realized her son was missing when she woke up alone hours later in Largo Central Park.
Police said Stinson reported Jordan missing Saturday night. An Amber Alert was issued Sunday while police searched for the boy and a sketch of “Antwan” and a vehicle description was released by police Tuesday. The alert was canceled when his body was found Tuesday afternoon.
Stinson was previously arrested in April 2017 on a domestic battery charge, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office but court records show no criminal charges were filed.
Police are expected to hold a news conference at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.
