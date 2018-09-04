Body of missing 2-year-old Florida boy found in woods, police say

The body of 2-year-old Jordan Belliveau, the Largo toddler who was reported missing Saturday night, has been found.
According to the Largo Police Department, Jordan’s body was located in a wooded area close to where his mother said a stranger gave them a ride home before knocking her out and abducting the child. Police found the deceased boy on Tuesday afternoon.
An Amber Alert was issued Sunday.
Largo Police Maj. Stephen Slaughter said in a brief news conference Tuesday that the Amber Alert has been canceled after the boy’s body was found.
The body was found east of Lake Avenue and McMullen Road, according to reports.
The boy’s mother told detectives that a man named “Antwan” offered to give her and Jordan a ride in the area around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Then, she told police she lost consciousness after Antwan hit her on the head.
She said she woke up around 1:30 a.m. in Largo Central Park alone and her son was missing.
Police spent days searching for Jordan and released a sketch Monday of the man the mother described.
Another news conference at the Largo Police Department is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Stay with Bradenton.com for updates.
Comments