Police release a sketch of a man wanted in connection with missing 2-year-old boy

Largo police released a sketch Monday of a man they believe could be connected to a missing 2-year-old boy.
Jordan Belliveau was last seen Saturday near Lake Avenue and East Bay Drive in Largo, according to police. He was wearing a blue shirt with “72” on the front, blue gym shorts with a black and white stripe, black socks, and black and white Nike sneakers.
Jordan has short brown hair and brown eyes, is about 2 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 30 pounds. He also has a birthmark on the right side of his stomach and a partially healed cut under his chin.
An Amber Alert was issued Sunday.
Largo police Maj. Stephen Slaughter confirmed to the Associated Press that police officers “recovered bloody items” from Jordan’s family home.
Police believe Jordan may be with the man, who FDLE previously described as a black male in a white tank top, black “And1” basketball shorts, dreadlocks and gold teeth who possibly answers to “Antwan,” in a white Toyota Camry.
According to the Spectrum Bay News 9, Jordan’s mother told police she and her son accepted a ride from a stranger named “Antwan” on Saturday when he hit her and she lost consciousness. She said she woke up hours later in a park, and the man and her son were gone.
A sketch of the man was released by police Monday as the search for Jordan continues.
Police are asking those who live along the East Bay Drive corridor between Belcher Road and Missouri Avenue to review their security footage between 9:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 a.m. Sunday for any possible images of the man, Jordan, his mother or the white Toyota. Officials have already reached out to businesses in the area.
Slaughter told the AP that Jordan’s family was previously investigated by child protective services.
“To anyone out there who knows where Jordan is, if anyone has Jordan, please take him to any safe place,” the boy’s grandmother, Jessica Belliveau, told Bay News 9. “Safe places, any fire station, any library or any police station. We just want Jordan back safe.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the Largo Police at 727-587-6730.
