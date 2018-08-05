Manatee Sheriff detectives announced Sunday that Joe Clerjuste, 17, has been transported Department of Juvenile Justice in Manatee County Juvenile Center. He was taken into custody by Denver police and is charged with murder in connection with the shooting deaths of Caleb Bowman and Kemundrey Pittmon outside a Bradenton shopping last month.
Teen double murder suspect back in Manatee County, cops say

By Samantha Putterman

August 05, 2018

A Bradenton teenager implicated in the shooting deaths of two friends late last month has been transported back to Manatee County from Colorado, the sheriff’s office reported.

Joe Clerjuste, 17, turned himself in at the Denver Police Department on July 26.

As of Sunday, he was in custody at the Department of Juvenile Justice in Manatee.

Clerjuste is charged with murder in connection with the shooting deaths of Caleb Bowman, 18, and Kemundrey Pittmon, 18 outside a Bradenton shopping last month. The teens all knew each other, leaving detectives and families questioning what led to the shooting.

Tineva Pittmon talks about her son, Kemundrey Pittmon, who was a fatal shooting victim. A local teen is sought in the shooting murders of Caleb Bowman, 18, and Pittmon, 18.

The murder case isn’t the first time this year that he has faced a gun-related charge, the Bradenton Herald found.

On Feb. 21 — a week after the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland — Clerjuste was charged with making threats against a school after police said he posted a Snapchat video showing him holding a gun while driving around and approaching Manatee High School. Clerjuste is a former Manatee High student.

The threat was reported to a school resource officer at the school and Clerjuste was eventually arrested by the sheriff’s office. He was ordered to be held at the juvenile detention center for a 21-day hold.

Joe Clerjuste, charged with murder in connection to the recent double-homicide in Bradenton, was charged with making threats against a school in February after posting this Snapchat video showing him holding a gun and approaching Manatee High School.

