Manatee Sheriff detectives announced the arrest of Joe Clerjuste, 17, on Thursday in Denver. He was taken into custody by Denver police and is charged with murder in connection with the shooting deaths of Caleb Bowman and Kemundrey Pittmon outside a Bradenton shopping center last weekend.
Manatee Sheriff detectives announced the arrest of Joe Clerjuste, 17, on Thursday in Denver. He was taken into custody by Denver police and is charged with murder in connection with the shooting deaths of Caleb Bowman and Kemundrey Pittmon outside a Bradenton shopping center last weekend.
Manatee Sheriff detectives announced the arrest of Joe Clerjuste, 17, on Thursday in Denver. He was taken into custody by Denver police and is charged with murder in connection with the shooting deaths of Caleb Bowman and Kemundrey Pittmon outside a Bradenton shopping center last weekend.

Crime

Bradenton teen wanted for murder in shooting deaths arrested in Colorado, cops say

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

July 26, 2018 03:50 PM

The Bradenton teenager wanted for murder in connection with the shooting deaths of two of his friends was arrested in Thursday in Denver, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Joe Clerjuste, 17, was taken into custody by the Denver Police Department and is charged with murder in connection with the shooting deaths of Caleb Bowman and Kemundrey Pittmon, who were both 18, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office

It’s unknown when he will be brought back to Manatee County, deputies said.

Additional details surrounding the incident will be released upon Clerjuste’s return to the county.

  Comments  