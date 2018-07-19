He got away after slashing the banners at Anna Maria pier, deputies say. Then residents recognized him.

A Holmes Beach man was charged Thursday with slashing the new city pier banners on Anna Maria Island.
Shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday, deputies say Michael L. Brown, 47, rode his bike up to the pier, which is closed for demolition.
He then stepped on a bench and slashed both banners in a “crisscross direction” using a bladed weapon he pulled from his pocket, according to an arrest report.
Brown then got back on his bike and rode away. The incident was captured on camera and he was later identified as the suspect by residents of Anna Maria.
Manatee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Brown at his residence in the 6400 block of Marina Drive at around 10:45 a.m. Thursday.
The value of the banners was $3,682.08, the report says. City Mayor Dan Murphy was notified of the incident.
Brown was charged with one count each of felony criminal mischief and armed trespassing. He is being held at the Manatee County Jail on a $3,000 bond.
