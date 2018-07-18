Deputies looking for leads in alleged vandalism at Anna Maria pier

Manatee County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a suspect who allegedly vandalized banners at the Anna Maria City Pier in the early hours of July 15.
Around 3 a.m., video captured the suspect riding a bicycle up to the entrance of the pier, which is closed to the public following damage caused by Hurricane Irma in September.
The suspect then “pulled a bladed weapon out of (their) pocket and proceeded to slash the City renderings of the New City Pier banners” before getting back on the bike and leaving the area, a police report says.
Damage to the banners was estimated at more than $1,000, according to the report. Anna Maria City Mayor Dan Murphy was notified of the incident.
Deputies were unable to provide a suspect description and the investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011 or CrimeStoppers of Manatee County at 866-634-8477.
