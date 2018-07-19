One charged in Siesta Key shooting, deputies say

A Sarasota man has been charged in connection with a shooting reported on Siesta Key on Wednesday afternoon.
Around 2:11 p.m., the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting without injuries in the 1000 block of Contento Street.
A news release said the complainant used the text-to-911 service to report the incident as they were hiding from the suspect, later identified as Thomas Dudenhoeffer, 69.
Dudenhoeffer was quickly taken into custody without incident, the release said. An investigation revealed that Dudenhoeffer had fired three bullets from his residence, which exited two glass windows on the outside of the home.
Detectives believe Dudenhoeffer fired between 10 and 15 rounds inside the home using a 9 mm handgun. He admitted to firing the weapon and blamed it on hallucinations, according to the release.
Dudenhoeffer was charged with two counts of shooting into a dwelling and is being held on a $15,000 bond. Deputies note that he had one prior arrest for a hit and run crash in Sarasota County earlier this year.
