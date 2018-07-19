Rapper XXXTentacion had $50,000. Four men have been indicted for killing him to get it.

Before Pompano Beach rapper XXXTentacion swung by Deerfield Beach’s Riva Motorsports to look at motorcycles on June 18, he stopped at a Bank of America branch to take out $50,000 in stacks of $100 bills.

That $50,000 was in the Louis Vuitton bag that gunmen stole when they fatally shot XXXTentacion as he and a friend tried to drive out of Riva’s parking lot, according to an arrest warrant.

Now, four men have been indicted for the crime. A Broward County grand jury indicted Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams, Robert Allen and Trayvon Newsome Thursday on charges of first degree murder and armed robbery with a firearm of the 20-year-old whose given name is Jahseh Onfroy.

Boatwright and Dedrick Williams, both 22, already are in Broward County jail on charges related to this incident and others. BSO has been trying to find Robert Allen, nicknamed “Big Rob” and “Fat Boy,” but the 5-foot-9, 300-pound Allen remains at large as does Newsome. Newsome is the only one of the four without prior criminal convictions.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The warrant says Allen was seen on surveillance video at Riva with Williams minutes before the robbery. Also, the warrant says Allen was with Boatwright and Tony Robinson, Williams’ close friend, when Robinson rented the 2017 Dodge Journey detectives say blocked XXXTentacion’s BMW as he left Riva’s parking lot. Arrest warrants say witnesses and surveillance cameras saw two gunmen jump out and take the Louis Vuitton bag, then take XXXTentacion’s life.

As described in Boatwright’s arrest warrant, investigators followed a Dedrick Williams trail to the indicted quartet. Williams’ arrest warrant said Riva staff recognized him by his heavily tattooed face as a regular customer, and Riva’s surveillance cameras spotted him in the store buying a black mask beforehand while wearing idiosyncratic orange sandals seen on his Facebook and Instagram accounts.

(Boatwright’s warrant said Williams originally denied being at Riva on June 18, but changed his story when detectives told him of the store’s near-omniscient surveillance camera system).

The warrant also says Tony Robinson, so tight with Williams that she often says she’s Williams’ sister, rented the Dodge Journey from Miramar resident Tanisha Clark on June 17 for $60 via the Turo app. Robinson told detectives she let Allen have the car and never saw it again.

She told cops that the next day, June 18, she got a call that Newsome had wrecked the Dodge Journey. That crash, a hit and run at 3100 NW 19th St. in Fort Lauderdale, happened three hours after the robbery. Fort Lauderdale police identified Newsome as the driver.

When BSO detectives hit Williams’ car and home with search warrants, Boatwright’s arrest warrant claims, they found the orange sandals, a live .22 caliber round of the same brand as the casings found around the BMW and a loaded .38 caliber gun. They also found $800 of clothing bought at Just for Sports in Fort Lauderdale on June 19.

SHARE COPY LINK XXXTentacion's accused killer, Dedrick Williams, makes his first appearance in front of a Broward County judge after police charged the 22-year-old convicted car thief with first-degree murder in the death of the rapper.

Williams’ babysitter told police when Williams came home on June 18, Williams paid him with a single $100 bill.

On Williams’ cellphone, the Boatwright warrant says, police found a June 18 video of Williams “dancing with a large amount of $100 bills which he throws out on the floor in front of him” and a June 19 video of “a person sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle holding a large amount of 100 dollar bills in both hands. This clear video shows that the person depicted in the video is Dedrick Williams, not Robert Allen as first believed.”

On Boatwright’s cellphone, the warrant says, cops found photos of Boatwright taken June 18 with “a large amount of $100 bills fanned out in front of him” and one in which he and Newsome were “holding a large amount of $100 bills.”

Also on Boatwright’s phone: On June 29, he searched for information on “accessory to murder.”