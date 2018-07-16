One man on surveillance footage would later be found dead. Cops look to ID man with him

Investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify a man seen on surveillance footage in a Sarasota Wawa before the man standing next to him was killed earlier this year.

Michael Angelo Jaboby Grantley, 41, was found dead just after 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 15 alongside an access road in the 3500 block of 26th Avenue East in Bradenton, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives have been investigating the case as a homicide, and on Monday they released surveillance photos picturing Grantley and another man inside a Wawa from the day Grantley was killed. They are hoping the public will help identify a man who “appears to be with Grantley” in the store at 3703 N. Washington Blvd. in Sarasota, according to the sheriff’s office.

A news release from the sheriff’s office Monday said it is looking to identify the man standing to the right of Grantley in the photo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

Grantley was out of jail on bond in two separate cases when he was killed.