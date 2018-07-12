Sarasota man charged with killing woman

Sarasota police have arrested a 39-year-old man in connection with a woman's death Wednesday night.

Spencer Sanders, of Sarasota, was arrested and charged with homicide, according to police. He is currently being held in the Sarasota County jail without bond.

A woman, described as being in her late 40s, was found dead inside a home in the 900 block of 42nd Street in Sarasota, police said. The woman's name has not yet been released.

Police were called to assist the Sarasota County Fire Department with an injured person shortly after 6 p.m., but officers arrived to find the woman dead, Sarasota police spokeswoman Genevieve Judge said during a news conference Wednesday night.

Evidence found at the scene indicated foul play to detectives, however police do not believe the public is in danger.

Sarasota County jail records indicate Sanders was previously arrested in May on a charge of domestic battery by strangulation. He pleaded not guilty to the charge on July 3, court records show.

Anyone with information can call the police department at (941)-315 1199.