Inmate charged with sexual battery on minor found dead in cell after apparent suicide, deputies say

Detectives are investigating an apparent inmate suicide at the Pinellas County Jail, a news release said.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, detention staff found Christopher Stufft, 49, of Oldsmar, unresponsive in his cell with a ligature around his neck, according to the release.

Medical staff performed CPR until paramedics arrived. Stufft was pronounced dead at 8:47 a.m.

Stufft was booked to the jail on July 1 and charged with sexual battery on a minor after detectives say he inappropriately touched a 10-year-old girl while she was asleep and took photos.

According to the release, Stufft was a deputy with the Charles County Sheriff's Office in Maryland from 2004-09. His criminal history did not indicate any previous arrests.

