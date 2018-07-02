House fire that displaced Bradenton family being investigated as arson

A house fire on Friday that left a family of five — including four children — homeless is now being investigated as arson, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
Shortly before 10 p.m. Friday, a fire broke out in the 5800 block of 18th Street West in Bradenton.
Although the blaze was contained to the carport, the smoke billowed throughout the residence and caused an estimated $25,000 in damages, according to Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue.
No injuries were reported and the American Red Cross helped the family find shelter.
A police report released on Monday says neighbors saw two unknown black males at the residence. One witness reported hearing a "sloshing sound" before seeing "a large plume of fire come from the carport," the report says.
The two suspects fled southbound along 18th Street West in either a blue or grey sedan, according to the report.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Tips can be submitted to the sheriff's office at 941-747-3011 or the state fire marshal at 1-877-662-7766.
