Bradenton house fire leaves 5 homeless

A family of five, including four children, was left homeless after a fire destroyed their Bradenton house's carport and sent smoke throughout the residence, fire officials said.
Shortly before 10 p.m. Friday, firefighters responded to a home in the 5800 block of 18th Street West, Bradenton, and found a fire burning in the carport and smoke coming from the roofline, according to Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue.
The blaze was contained to the carport, but smoke had billowed throughout the residence, firefighters said.
Neither residents nor the firefighters were injured, according to a news release from the fire department.
The cause of the fire, which officials estimated caused about $25,000 in damage, remains under investigation.
The American Red Cross also responded to help the residents with shelter.
