It’s safe to go back in the water at this island beach after infectious disease warning, health officials say.

A no-swim advisory has been lifted for North Bayfront Park on Anna Maria Island, according to the Florida Department of Health in Manatee County. Bradenton Herald File Photo

Days after implementing a no-swim advisory at the northern beach end of Bayfront Park in the city of Anna Maria, Florida health officials in Manatee County have lifted the advisory.

“A no-swim advisory indicates that water contact may pose an increased risk of infectious diseases to humans,” the health department said last week when putting the advisory in place.

Health officials lifted the advisory Wednesday morning.

“The lifting of the advisory means that bacteria counts have dropped to acceptable levels, and the public can once again recreate in the waters,” DOH said.

The beach, which is on the west end of the island along Tampa Bay had tested with high levels of enterococci bacteria. While the bacteria can be naturally occurring from large swaths of decaying vegetation, it is most often associated with the presence of feces from marine wildlife, stormwater runoff and sewage spills.

