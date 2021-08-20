Swim at this Anna Maria Island beach and risk infectious disease, health officials warn

A no-swim advisory has been issued for North Bayfront Park on Anna Maria Island due to poor water quality, according to the Florida Department of Health in Manatee County. Bradenton Herald File Photo

The Florida Health Department in Manatee County has issued a no-swim advisory for the northern end of Bayfront Park on the shore of Tampa Bay in the city of Anna Maria.

“A no-swim advisory indicates that water contact may pose an increased risk of infectious diseases to humans,” the health department said late Thursday.

Water samples taken earlier this week showed high levels of enterococci bacteria, often associated with the presence of feces, but can be naturally occurring from large swaths of decaying vegetation.

The Health Department did not report any potential causes for the bacteria being present.

“Other water recreation areas located in Manatee County are not currently under advisory,” health officials said.

The advisory will remain in effect at the park located at 315 N. Bay Blvd. until samplings show bacteria levels have dropped.