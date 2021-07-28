Hospital announces visitor policy change in response to uptick in COVID cases

In response to the increase in COVID-19 cases, Manatee Memorial Hospital announced that is now limiting patients to one visitor a day.

The change is for the protection of patients, staff and the community, hospital leaders said.

Affected are the hospital’s inpatient nursing units, the emergency department and surgical-procedural area. Visitation hours will be unchanged: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Patients who are positive for COVID-19 or are being tested will not be allowed visitors. The majority of the patients being treated at area hospitals have not been vaccinated for COVID-19.

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center is also expected to release new information on visitation hours.

In response to a query from the Bradenton Herald, Blake Medical Center issued a statement Wednesday:

“Blake Medical Center continues normal operations as we monitor the situation carefully, and has no visitor hours changes planned for today. At this time we have sufficient resources to care for our patients and continue to encourage anyone who is eligible to get vaccinated to do so as it remains our best option to end this pandemic.”

