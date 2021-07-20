Bradenton area hospitals see increase in COVID-19 patients. Most weren’t vaccinated

Emergency rooms in the Bradenton and Sarasota area are once again feeling the pain of a surge in COVID-19 cases, part of what is seen as a global setback in the battle against the disease.

Many of the COVID-19 patients had not been vaccinated against the disease.

“Just one month ago, the number of COVID patients in Sarasota Memorial Hospital was in the single digits and we had no COVID patients in our ICU. As of this morning, we had 36 patients hospitalized with COVID. Of those, seven are in the ICU,” the hospital said in a statement on Monday.

Nearly all recent COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths across the U.S. have been among people who are unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated, and Sarasota Memorial is seeing this same trend among its patients, including many who are younger than previously seen, including some in their 30s.

As for break-through infections, most cases continue to be mild. Of nearly 100 patients admitted with COVID to SMH during the past 30 days, only six have met the criteria for a break-through infection (patients who test positive for COVID at least 14 days after completing their COVID vaccine series).

Among the area’s breakthrough cases reported this week is that of Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Longboat Key, who had earlier been inoculated against COVID-19. Because he had been vaccinated, his case is mild enough that Buchanan has been able to quarantine at home.

“I look forward to returning to work as soon as possible,” Buchanan said in a statement. “In the meantime, this should serve as a reminder that although the vaccines provide a very high degree of protection, we must remain vigilant in the fight against COVID-19.”

Some Manatee County doctors were recommending that their patients who have been fully vaccinated wear masks in public as a precaution during the latest pandemic surge.

Blake Medical Center released a statement Tuesday saying that it is seeing an increase in the number of COVID-19 patients that it is caring for in the hospital and that it will continue to monitor the situation carefully.

“At this time, most of the increases involve unvaccinated individuals. We have sufficient ICU capacity, supplies and equipment as we prepare for the possibility of a third COVID-19 surge. We continue to require masks be worn by everyone entering our hospital and at this time, we are not changing our visiting policy. We strongly encourage anyone who is able to get vaccinated to do so,” the Blake statement said.

A Blake spokeswoman said she was not a liberty to release patient specific breakdowns, and referred inquiries about community statistics to the Florida Department of Health in Manatee.

Manatee Memorial Hospital and Lakewood Ranch Medical Center were still pulling together numbers on COVID patients Tuesday afternoon.

The Florida Department of Health in Manatee and Manatee County Department of Public Safety, however, no longer receive reports on hospital capacity since there is no longer a state of emergency declaration. The state also took down the online dashboard that previously provided hospital capacity data and COVID-19 patients counts from Florida Agency for Health Care Administration.

Sarasota Memorial Hospital, a publicly owned hospital, has tended to be more transparent in providing statistical information about the number of COVID patients that it is treating than the corporately owned Manatee Memorial Hospital and Lakewood Ranch Medical Center (Universal Health Services) or Blake Medical Center (HCA Healthcare.)

COVID-19 symptoms may include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea, vomiting and or diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Herald staff writer Jessica De Leon contributed to this report.