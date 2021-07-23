Where is red tide on Anna Maria Island? Here’s where state officials are finding algae

A harmful bloom of red tide algae has been detected in Manatee County and state officials have come up with a list of the areas affected by the organism that causes fish kills and respiratory discomfort in humans.

According to the latest report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, red tide algae has been detected in several locations throughout the county, including the Anna Maria Island beach destination.

Here’s where red tide is affecting the area:

High levels detected at Longboat Pass Boat Ramp (on Monday)





High levels detected near the 10th Street Pier on Bradenton Beach (on Monday)

Medium levels detected near the Seafood Shack Marina in Cortez (on Thursday)

Medium levels detected near the Rod & Reel Pier on Anna Maria Island (on Monday)

Low levels detected near Palma Sola Bay Bridge (on Monday)

Low levels detected near School Key (on Monday)

While reported levels vary, FWC officials say “low” levels can lead to fish kills and respiratory issues, such as coughing, for people in the area. Fish kills and respiratory issues have already been reported in Manatee.

State leaders are closely monitoring the bloom, which has already resulted in more than 1,400 tons of dead fish cleaned up from beaches in Pinellas County.

During a news conference earlier this week, Gov. Ron DeSantis stopped short of declaring a state of emergency in response to the red tide bloom. Instead, DeSantis has directed state agencies to assist with the cleanup effort.

In Manatee County, massive amounts of dead fish have not washed ashore, but county officials have set plans in motion to prepare for that possibility.

“We are staying ahead of this situation and we’ll be announcing additional efforts to keep our beaches clean and clear in the coming days,” County Administrator Scott Hopes said in a statement released Friday afternoon. “Multiple county departments and dozens of our staff are making considerable efforts behind the scenes to ensure we know where red tide is, where it’s headed and how we’ll address it before it impacts our local beaches.”