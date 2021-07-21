DeSantis ‘proud’ of state response to red tide in Tampa Bay, rejects state of emergency

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sought to assure the Tampa Bay community on Wednesday that he is taking Tampa Bay’s red tide struggles seriously after weeks of calls from local leaders and residents to do more.

DeSantis said there has been an “all hands on deck” response to the ecological crisis from his administration from the beginning: money spent to pull fish from the bay, research to prevent future blooms and state employees partnering with local governments to mitigate the disaster. He stood alongside more than a dozen local officials, business leaders and state environmental appointees who defended the governor’s handling of the latest blooms during a press conference in St. Petersburg.

“We’re proud of the efforts that are going on,” DeSantis said.

The press conference was rolling along as planned until a local reporter informed DeSantis that St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman had posted on Twitter that he wasn’t invited to attend the governor’s event and had accused the Republican administration of politicizing the state’s response.

DeSantis snapped at the reporter: “Well you should look to see, is that credible to say that.”

“It’s never been political,” he added.

Kriseman, the City Council, Agriculture Secretary Nikki Fried (who will run for governor in 2022) and environmental groups have all called on DeSantis to declare a state of emergency, saying it would allow even more resources to be dedicated to the clean-up effort. That’s how the governor’s office helped the west coast during the 2018 outbreak, when Pinellas removed about 1,800 tons of dead sea life and debris that year.

DeSantis on Wednesday said Kriseman and other city officials have not articulated why a state of emergency is needed and he insisted he had already allocated money in the state budget to respond to this kind of problem.

“It would send a message that somehow all of Florida is having problems, when in fact the economy’s open. People should be coming,” Desantis said. “This place is open. They’re doing well.”

So far more than 1,270 tons of dead sea life and debris have been removed from Pinellas shores, most of that coming from St. Petersburg in recent weeks. But the state says it doesn’t need to declare an emergency because, unlike 2018, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection now has a dedicated funding source to address red tide. As of this week, state officials say they’ve given $2.1 million to Pinellas for clean-up costs incurred by Pinellas County and city of St. Petersburg.

Officials say the nature of the red tide crisis is shifting and that the worst effects will soon be felt along the beaches. Crews are starting to find dead fish along the southern beaches up to Indian Shores.