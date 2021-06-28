‘Nothing criminal’ found in investigation into Commissioner Baugh’s COVID vaccine list

A Manatee County Sheriff’s Office investigation found that Commissioner Vanessa Baugh did not break the law when she directed staff to add herself and four friends to a priority list for the COVID-19 vaccine.

In February, Baugh’s involvement in an exclusive pop-up vaccination clinic hosted by Gov. Ron DeSantis was met with fierce backlash after residents and the Board of County Commissioners learned that the site would cater to certain residents in two of the county’s wealthiest zip codes. The decision allowed Lakewood Ranch residents to cut in front of other seniors who had signed up for the county’s lottery system.

An email sent to a senior Manatee County official also showed Baugh putting herself and four others at the top of the list — ensuring that they would receive doses of the vaccine. In interviews with the Bradenton Herald, at least three of those people confirmed that they received a vaccine at the site.

According to a Monday morning press release, the sheriff’s office said it spent nearly four months investigating the case, including the review of hundreds of documents. A 113-page report concluded that there was no probable cause to charge Baugh with a crime.

At the time, commissioners criticized Baugh’s decision to provide 3,000 exclusive COVID-19 vaccines and urged her to consider allowing all residents in the county’s Vaccine Standby Pool to take advantage of the site.

“You have to understand that the optics are horrible. We have people struggling with the virus. If we were going to pick and choose, I would hope it would go to the under-served populations and neighborhoods,” Commissioner Misty Servia said during a public meeting on Feb. 16. “You’re taking the whitest demographic, the richest demographic in Manatee County and putting them before everyone else.”

“You are a friend and I love you, but I think you’ve made a terrible mistake here,” Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge added during a Feb. 18 meeting, noting that he believed the decision appeared to show favoritism.

On Feb. 17, 2021, Manatee Commissioner Vanessa Baugh listens as Gov. Ron DeSantis hosts a press conference at the Lakewood Ranch pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site aimed at inoculating more senior citizens. DeSantis faced criticism over the site, which stands to vaccinate some of Manatee’s wealthiest residents. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

Baugh said she specifically chose two zip codes — 34202 and 34211 — to be eligible for the three-day event at Premier Sports Campus.

Baugh also curated an exclusive list of people she wanted to be guaranteed an appointment, a public records request later revealed. That list included her former neighbors, Rex Jensen and his father. Jensen, developer of the master-planned Lakewood Ranch community, and his father did not live in either the two eligible zip codes.

As she apologized to her fellow board members and the public at a meeting on Feb. 18, Baugh said she “did not see” those names included in a list of 8,000 eligible residents who live in those zip codes. That list was titled “Names for vaccination requested” in an email with the subject line “Names for list.”

According to the sheriff’s office, that decision did not violate Florida law.

“From the point we received this complaint our goal was to conduct a very thorough investigation,” Manatee Sheriff Rick Wells said in a statement Monday morning. “We spent countless hours on this, focusing not only on the statutes mentioned in the complaint but also examining whether other laws were possibly broken. Nothing criminal was found.”

Baugh’s motives did have a political nature, according to records revealed by a separate public records request. Text messages exchanged between Baugh and Jensen show the two discussing how the event would be beneficial for DeSantis’ re-election campaign.

“Gov said he might show up,’’ Jensen wrote in a Feb. 9 text message to Baugh. “Should try to see if that would help him get exposure here.”

“Excellent point. After all, 22 is right around the corner,’’ Baugh responded, referring to the 2022 race for governor.

The sheriff’s office’s criminal investigation was prompted by a complaint filed by Sarasota paralegal Michael Barfield, who accused Baugh of violating several state laws: misuse of public position, official misconduct and misuse of confidential information.

“When Baugh inserted individuals and herself on a COVID-19 vaccine distribution list, she acted contrary to the adopted Vaccine Standby Pool and used her official position to secure a special privilege, benefit or exemption for herself and others,” Barfield said in a Feb. 23 interview with the Bradenton Herald.

A separate judgment on Baugh’s VIP list is expected in the coming months. The Florida Commission on Ethics will review a complaint submitted by Palmetto lawyer Jennifer Hamey, who submitted a complaint to the state board in February.

“She just starts changing the rules and adds herself to the top of the list? That’s a complete violation of what she was sworn in to do,” Hamey said at the time.

The nine-member commission will announce its decision at a meeting later this year. If the board finds Baugh’s actions unethical, it may recommend civil penalties, such as fines of up to $10,000 or removal from office.