Inclement weather forecast cancels Tidewell celebration of life event in Bradenton

3/28/2019--Tidewell, provider of free grief services for the community, has canceled a celebration of life planned for Thursday evening, June 17, in downtown Bradenton along the Riverwalk, shown above, due to an inclement weather forecast. Bradenton

Tidewell, provider of free grief services for the community, has canceled a community celebration of life planned for Thursday evening in downtown Bradenton due to inclement weather.

A Tidewell spokesperson announced the cancellation in a phone call and email Wednesday afternoon.

The event was originally scheduled to be held in the Mosaic Amphitheater along the Bradenton Riverwalk to allow members of the community to process grief built up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funerals, celebrations of life, weddings and more fell victim to the pandemic, as did countless jobs, while pressure mounted on food banks to feed the hungry.

While the Tidewell event has been canceled, Cathy Tobias of Anna Maria has brought her COVID ribbon memorial to Creative Pinellas, 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo.

In February, Tobias and volunteers unfurled her COVID ribbon memorial along a stretch of beach on Anna Maria Island. The memorial contained a ribbon for each Floridian who had died in the pandemic.

3/28/2019--Tidewell, provider of free grief services for the community, has canceled a celebration of life planned for Thursday evening, June 17, in downtown Bradenton along the Riverwalk, shown above, due to an inclement weather forecast. Bradenton Herald file photo Bradenton

At the time, the chain stretched about 2 1/2 football fields long, and had about 27,000 ribbons, including more than 500 for deaths in Manatee County.

“It’s been a really tough year, and we have added 10,000 more ribbons. It’s important to know that you’re not alone. The ceremony is a shared experience,” Tobias said.