Low amounts of red tide algae still present in Manatee waters. Fish kills reported 

Low amounts of Karenia brevis, the organism that causes the harmful algal bloom known as red tide, were again detected in Manatee County waters this week.

Water sampling conducted around Anna Maria Island and lower Tampa Bay revealed background to low concentrations of K. brevis in 10 samples, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The agency also received reports of respiratory irritation and fish kills — both common effects of a red tide bloom — in Manatee County over the past week.

Complete details of the week’s water samples will be released on Friday. However, current data shows that low levels of K. brevis were recently detected at the Rod and Reel Pier in Anna Maria and at Passage Key and at School Key just north of Anna Maria Island.

Low amounts were also found at the south end of the island at Longboat Pass near Coquina Beach. Very low levels were observed in one sample at School Key and in one sample northwest of Emerson Point and the Manatee River.

No significant levels of red tide algae have been reported in the direct area of last month’s wastewater release from the Piney Point industrial site near Port Manatee. However, the Piney Point wastewater is currently thought to be circulating throughout a significant portion of Tampa Bay and the Manatee River. High levels of nutrients in the wastewater could make existing red tide conditions worse, government agencies and environmental groups have warned.

South of Manatee County, red tide conditions seem to be improving this week. In Sarasota County, K. brevis levels were down from medium to low in recent samples, and in Charlotte levels dropped from high to medium.

As of Wednesday evening, local beaches on Anna Maria Island and Longboat Key were free of fish kills and respiratory irritation, according to Mote Marine Laboratory’s live beach conditions tracker.

FWC will issue its next red tide sampling report on Friday.

Fish kills can be reported to FWC at 800-636-0511 or online at myfwc.com/research/saltwater/health/fish-kills-hotline.