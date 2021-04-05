Piney Point collapse, flood still possible after drones find second potential breach

Editor's note: The Bradenton Herald has lifted the paywall on for this developing story, providing critical information to readers during this public safety emergency. To support vital local journalism such as this, please consider a digital subscription.

Manatee County is still threatened by the imminent collapse of a giant pond holding contaminated water after officials announced Monday that they have discovered a potential second breach along the north wall.

A breach on the southeast wall of Piney Point’s largest retention pond was discovered on Friday, which at the time contained about 480 millions gallons of contaminated water. The threat of an imminent collapse and flood triggered evacuations of more than 300 homes in the area.

“At approximately 2 a.m. an infrared drone identified a signature that could indicate a second breach,” Manatee County Director of Public Safety Jacob Saur said Monday.

A team from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working to confirm whether the anomaly detected is a second breach.

U.S. Rep Vern Buchanan, R-Longboat Key, took a helicopter tour to survey Piney Point on Monday morning. At his request, a team from the EPA has also responded to the site. Federal, state and county officials are running a “unified command,” he said.

“Seeing the tour and seeing the reality up there, it’s very concerning to me,” Buchanan said. ”I know they’re making some progress but to see the water spewing out, it looks very contaminated to me.”

A controlled release of the water being pumped out into Port Manatee and Tampa Bay is expected to increase with the addition of pumps dropped onto the site by National Guard helicopters as local, county and federal officials still hope to avoid an uncontrolled release.

As of Monday morning, there were still nearly 300 million gallons of water in the largest pond, according to acting county administrator Scott Hopes.

“By the end of the day, we will more than double the amount of water we’re pumping out of that pool,” Hopes said. “We should be looking at 75 to 100 million gallons [pumped into Tampa Bay per day] by the end of the day.”

An uncontrolled release of water of about 70,000 gallons per day is also flowing north into Piney Point Creek, which connects through Cockroach Bay to Tampa Bay.

Water in Piney Point’s largest pond is a combination of saltwater from the dredging of Port Manatee, rainwater and process water — a chemical byproduct of phosphate mining that contains high levels of nitrogen, phosphorous and ammonia.

Piney Point has three retention ponds on the 676-acre site, which sit above a lined stack of phosphogypsum, another byproduct of phosphate processing. Those phosphogypsum stacks form a large hill and are the highest point in Manatee County.

In the event of a full breach, water on top of those stacks would come rushing down into the surrounding areas. As of Sunday, engineers predicted that surge could result in a 20-foot wall of water.

Road closures also remain in effect, including U.S. 41. from Moccasin Wallow Road north to Valroy Road in Hillsborough County.

“Going forward, public life and safety remains our priority,” said Saur, who urged residents to follow the mandatory evacuation notice. “If you are in that evacuation zone, you need to get out.”