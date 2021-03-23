Manatee approaches the end of its interim administrator search. Hopes is a finalist

03/23/21--Scott Hopes sits in the chambers during a meeting to discuss hiring an interim county administrator. ttompkins@bradenton.com

The Board of County Commissioners has narrowed its effort to replace the acting county administrator down to two candidates.

County officials received 30 applications earlier this month after voting to publicly advertise the position. The vast majority of those candidates, they said, were not qualified, but the best candidates, according to commissioners, were Manatee School Board member Scott Hopes and Joseph Napoli, city manager in Cooper City, Fla.

While many board members hoped to make a final decision to hire Hopes at Tuesday’s meeting, most of them said they would prefer to follow through with the entire process, including background checks and one-on-one interviews with the final candidates.

“This is probably the most important thing we will do. It’s a very, very important step. I’m somebody who believes in the process. I want to honor the process,” said Commissioner Misty Servia.

“I don’t see the urgency to step outside of the process,” she continued. “This is nothing against Dr. Hopes. He was one of my picks. If Dr. Hopes is the right one, I want everyone to feel comfortable that he is the right one — so honor the process.”

Others said they preferred to make a decision as quickly as possible, especially considering that the majority of the board indicated that Hopes is the best option. According to Human Resources Director Kim Stroud, Hopes was the top choice for at least four commissioners.

03/23/21--James Satcher listens to Reggie Bellamy during a meeting to discuss hiring an interim county administrator. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

“We’ve talked about this for weeks and every time, the same name floats to the top,” said Commissioner James Satcher, who spoke in support of hiring Hopes on Tuesday.

“We’re trying to find an excuse to kick the can further and further and further down the road,” Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge added. “We have essentially consolidated around Scott Hopes.”

First suggested by Van Ostenbridge, Hopes quickly became a controversial candidate for the position. Commissioners said they didn’t believe it would be fair to hire Hopes without also meeting Napoli.

“We’re not kicking it down the road. We’re just trying to take it to completion. We said we were going to do our diligence. Let’s do what we promised to do,” Commissioner George Kruse said.

Other commissioners held firm that Hopes, a Manatee County resident, remains the best candidate in the race.

“I looked through the resumes as they came in and in the end, one resume stands out,” Van Ostenbridge told his fellow commissioners. “Mr. Hopes is far and away the best applicant. He’s the only one to engage himself in this process. He’s the only applicant that has been approved by voters countywide in a nonpartisan election.”

03/23/21--Vanessa Baugh listens to Misty Servia during a meeting to discuss hiring an interim county administrator. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

“It feels political. I feel like we’re spinning our tires up here for no reason,” Commissioner Vanessa Baugh said.

Speaking with the board, Hopes said he was frustrated to see the board suddenly pump the brakes, especially after the board tried to appoint former Sarasota County commissioner Charles Hines with little consideration in February. Hopes also said he truly believed he could assist the county in the acting administrator role.

“I would not be here before you today if I didn’t believe I could bring your policies and priorities to fruition,” Hopes said.

The board voted 5-2 to begin negotiating a contract with Hopes while scheduling interviews with Napoli. Commissioners Carol Whitmore, Satcher, Van Ostenbridge, Kruse and Baugh voted in favor. Commissioners Servia and Bellamy cast dissenting votes.

Commissioners aim to make a final decision on hiring Hopes or Napoli during the April 1 Land Use Meeting.