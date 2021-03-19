FDLE finds no evidence that Manatee County commissioners broke Florida Sunshine law

A preliminary investigation into whether four Manatee County commissioners worked outside of Florida’s Sunshine Law before moving to fire former county administrator Cheri Coryea uncovered no evidence of a crime, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The FDLE concluded its fact-finding and will not move forward with a full investigation, after concluding that “there was no information obtained to substantiate that a criminal violation occurred,” according to a case summary released by the agency.

The preliminary investigation was prompted by an official complaint Sarasota-based paralegal Michael Barfield filed with State Attorney Ed Brodsky in December. His complaint followed the board’s initial move, in a 4-3 vote on Nov. 19, to notify Coryea of their intent to fire her just two days after the four commissioners, including three newcomers, were sworn in to serve new terms.

Commissioners James Satcher, Kevin Van Ostenbridge, Vanessa Baugh and George Kruse voted in the favor of the motion, while commissioners Reggie Bellamy, Misty Servia and Carol Whitmore cast dissenting votes. At the time, the commissioners who voted against the motion suspected that the move had been “orchestrated” and influenced by powerful players in the community.

Surprised by a major move so early in their tenure, Barfield filed an open records request for any communication among commissioners. That request revealed text messages and phone calls among those who had voted in favor of firing Coryea.

Reached for comment Friday morning, Barfield told the Bradenton Herald he was disappointed with FDLE’s conclusion.

“Nothing about FDLE’s decision changes my opinion. It’s rare when law enforcement can find direct evidence of criminal intent to violate the Sunshine law and the finding here doesn’t alter my continuing investigation — it certainly doesn’t justify the conduct of the four commissioners who clearly orchestrated the firing of the county administrator, as evidence by the calls, texts and emails.”

Commissioners downplayed the investigation, arguing they never had anything to worry about.

“There was nothing there in the first place. The FDLE and Michael Barfield did their due diligence. We had public records requests and interviews with FDLE,” Kruse said. “We went through the course, but they determined, rightfully so, that there was nothing there.”

Baugh did not respond to requests for comment but her attorney George Levesque said, “The FDLE’s investigation concluded what we have always represented: Commissioner Baugh has done nothing wrong.”

Her attorney’s comment echoed what Baugh had said at a recent county commission meeting.

Van Ostenbridge labeled the complaint and the FDLE’s investigation “a political witch hunt.”

“I am glad my name has been cleared and this is behind me,” Van Ostenbridge told the Bradenton Herald. “Finally, it is time to focus on the conservative agenda I promised Manatee County voters.”

FDLE’s investigation picked up steam in January when investigators began interviewing those involved in the case. In February, a special agent served subpoenas to Baugh, Kruse, Satcher and Van Ostenbridge before quickly retracting them the next day.

Satcher did not respond to requests for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated...