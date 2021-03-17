Gabriella Herrmann, who carried on the tradition of the Lipizzan stallions, has died

Gabriella Herrmann, who led Herrmann’s Royal Lipizzaner Stallions since 2004, has died at 66.

Gabby, as she was known, was an expert equestrian and friend to many in the Myakka City community. Her death came as shock to all who knew her.

“She had breathing and congestive issues for a couple of months, but no one, including her, thought it was as severe as it was,” her daughter, Rebecca McCullough, said Wednesday.

Gabby Herrmann had gone to the hospital but her conditioned worsened and she died Saturday.

“They think it was a heart attack brought on by a pulmonary embolism,” McCullough said.

In true show business tradition, McCullough, who has taken the lead in training the stallions, said the show would go on, and that her mother would not have wanted it any other way.

2/18/2013--Gabriella Herrmann is shown with a seven-year-old stallion, Achilles, whose luxuriant mane still had not turned white in 2013. Bradenton Herald file photo

“We have a lot going on right now. We will have a show on Thursday,” McCullough said.

The ranch, located at 32755 Singletary Road, has been hard pressed by the COVID-19 pandemic, being unable to take its show on tour. To make up for the shortfall, the family has been inviting the public to training sessions planned through April.

Gates open at 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday for the 3 p.m. training sessions and at 9 a.m. Saturday for the 10 a.m. session. A $10 donation per person is requested at the gate.

11/6/2018--Gabriella Herrmann demonstrates riding with horses in tandem during a winter training session at the family stables. Bradenton Herald file photo

Right up until her death, Mrs. Herrmann narrated the training sessions, patiently and passionately taking the public through the training process and their ancient lineage as war horses. She was proud that her daughter, Rebecca, and her granddaughter, Sydney, 12, are carrying on the family business as performers.

“To tell you that it has been difficult would be an understatement,” Herrmann said shortly before her death about keeping the ranch afloat during the pandemic. “It’s a day-to-day situation.”

Show, or no show, the horses have to be fed, she said.

McCullough was encouraged this week that volunteers have been stepping up to help. In addition coming to the training sessions, a gofundme Memorial Fund for Gabriella Herrmann has been established. On Wednesday, the fund had raised $1,400 of its $15,000 goal.

“A lot of people want to help. We are getting a lot of calls,” MCullough said.

The Lipizzan ranch has been a fixture in Manatee County since 1963 when Col. Ottormar Herrmann brought his Lipizzan stallions to Myakka City. The story of how Gen. George Patton rescued the stallions during World War II was told in the 1963 Disney movie “Miracle of the White Stallions.”

The family plans to have a celebration of life for Gabby Herrmann in a month or so, McCullough said.

For more information about the stallions, visit Herrmann’s Royal Lipizzan Stallions’ Facebook page or call 941-322-1501.