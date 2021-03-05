Royal Lipizzan stallion show struggling during COVID pandemic. Here’s how you can help

Herrmann’s Royal Lipizzan Stallions, like all entertainment, arts, and cultural providers, has suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The coronavirus arrived in the United States just in time to shut down Gabriela Herrmann’s plans to take the magnificent white horses on tour in 2020. Despite the introduction of vaccines against the virus, it’s still too early to say when the show can go on again.

In the meantime, Herrmann is inviting the public to the ranch, located at 32755 Singletary Road, to watch training sessions, scheduled three times a week, for a $10-a-person donation. Children 12 and younger may attend free of charge.

With no other income, the training sessions planned through April have been important in helping feed the horses, famed for their beauty as well as their mid-air kicks, rearing and dancing. Gates open at 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday for the 3 p.m. training sessions. Saturday, the gate opens at 9 a.m. for the 10 a.m. session.

In addition, on Sunday, Herrmann’s Royal Lipizzan Stallions will present a full-dress benefit performance for the historic 1914 Myakka City school house, which is being restored. Gates open for the benefit at 2 p.m., and the dress performance starts at 4 p.m. A $20 donation is requested. Children 12 and younger will be admitted free.

The history of the Lipizzan stallions, who centuries ago were bred as war horses, always seems perilous. During World War II, Gen. George Patton is credited with saving Lipizzan stallions, an event that inspired the 1963 Disney movie “Miracle of the White Stallions.”

3/4/2021--Herrmann’s Royal Lipizzan Stallions, 32755 Singletary Road, Myakka City, will present a full-dress benefit performance Sunday, March 7​, in addition to its regular training sessions held Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through April. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

That same year, Col. Ottomar Herrmann brought his Lipizzan stallions to Myakka City. In 2004, he died at age 75, and his daughter, Gabriella, took over the operation.

It’s frequently been tough sledding since then, with the operation surviving the Great Recession, a foreclosure action, and down sizing.

“To tell you that it has been difficult would be an understatement,” Herrmann said of the pandemic this week before one of the training shows. “It’s a day-to-day situation.”

Still, when the Lipizzans enter the ring for their performances, they never disappoint.

Thursday, the fans who brought their own chairs or sat in the bleachers, that were perhaps one-third full, were appreciative of the show presented by the riders and the Lipizzans, along with narration provided by Gabriela Herrmann.

Among those attending was Kaytee Esser, a fine art commission artist for pet and people portraits who lives in Port Charlotte and is a member of the Manatee Art Center.

The personality of the horses and skill of the riders were highlights, she said.

“I thought the horses were beautiful. I also liked the history lesson about them. I did like the respect and the attention the owners showed for horses,” Esser said.

For more information about the stallions, visit Herrmann’s Royal Lipizzan Stallions’ Facebook page or call 941-322-1501.