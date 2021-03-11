Fire engulfs cars and carport at Bradenton condo complex 

A fire engulfed multiple cars and the carport they were parked under at a condominium complex in the Pinebrook Ironwood Golf Club community in Bradenton on Thursday afternoon.

The Bradenton Fire Department responded to the blaze in the 3800 block of Ironwood Lane with support from West Manatee Fire and Rescue.

There were no associated injuries, according to the Bradenton Fire Department, and the cause of the fire remained under investigation late Thursday afternoon.

