Firefighters contain backyard blaze in Bradenton

Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue responded to a blaze in a Bradenton neighborhood on Wednesday evening that involved multiple sheds and a fence line between two homes.

A plume of black smoke could be seen from the DeSoto Bridge, near Palmetto.

The fire affected the properties of at least two homes in the 4700 block of 20th St. W., Bradenton. It appears the fire spread from one property to another before firefighters arrived, according to Cedar Hammock Battalion Chief Douglas Brett.

Homes in the the area were evacuated with assistance from Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, according to Brett.

Firefighters heard on the emergency scanner were at one point concerned that a large propane tank might pose a hazard, but they later determined that there was no active leak.

Four fire engines responded, and the blaze was contained by around 6:20 p.m.

A fire inspector was en route to the scene on Wednesday evening to investigate the cause of the fire, according to Brett. Florida Power and Light also responded.

There were no related injuries, Brett said.