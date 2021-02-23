‘Ron DeSantis’ Club VAX.’ Late-night show lampoons Lakewood Ranch vaccine event

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” on Monday lampooned special COVID-19 vaccine events hosted by Gov. Ron DeSantis across the state, including one in Lakewood Ranch that drew fire after Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh reserved it for residents of two wealthy zip codes — including herself.

The show, known for its satirical treatment of serious news events, ran a video that called the events “Ron DeSantis’s Club VAX,” comparing them to exclusive nightclubs where admission is limited to the wealthy and/or the famous who “pay to play.”

It included a clip of DeSantis speaking last week at a news conference in Lakewood Ranch during which he threatened to limit the amount of vaccines sent to Manatee County if people complain about how the event was organized.

Watch the video here: