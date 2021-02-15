Focus on Manatee | Redfish release at Robinson Preserve keeps environment at top of mind

It is no secret that Manatee County’s commitment to wildlife preservation is one of the things that sets it apart from other destinations. In our county, on-going and large-scale efforts to keep the beaches clean, protect our sea turtles, maintain our nature preserves and keep boaters away from places such as Passage Key are often publicized.

However, in addition to these well-known efforts, there are other, seemingly smaller initiatives that are making a tremendous impact and ensuring that our coastal waterways remain healthy and our footprint lessened. One of those is the recent redfish restocking efforts at Robinson Preserve, spearheaded by the Coastal Conservation Association Florida (CCA Florida) – the state’s leading organization dedicated to marine fisheries conservation, education and advocacy – and Duke Energy.

For those who are unfamiliar, the redfish is one of Florida’s most sought-after inshore fish. However, in recent years, the redfish population has dropped tremendously due to factors such as a decrease in water quality and loss of habitat.

Since 2018, 36,000 redfish have been released in along Florida’s Southwest coast, though we are especially proud to host the most recent release during the reopening of Robinson Preserve (which just completed an expansion that includes a 150-acre habitat restoration) where environmental restoration and improving water quality is a priority every single day.

Through this nonprofit-corporate partnership, the partners released 2,000 hatchery-reared juvenile redfish from the Duke Energy Mariculture Center. The release was a proactive measure, essential to helping restock this native species to our area and aiding in improving the ecosystems of our coastal areas and waterways.

I am proud to work with Manatee County’s Parks and Natural Resources Department which oversees and maintains some of our community’s top assets (including Robinson Preserve) and, through initiatives such as this, continues its good work supporting local fisheries and protecting coastal habitats for future generations.

The now, 684-acre Preserve has always served as a top destination for wildlife viewing, hiking, kayaking and more, as it provides visitors the chance to experience one of the County’s most scenic and popular natural assets. After being partially closed for eight months, it now includes new pavilions, restrooms, kayak storage tubes, shade structures and more.

I hope that you will consider a trip out to Robinson to celebrate not only its re-opening but also its continued commitment to providing local fisheries a healthier, more sustainable habitat through the recent redfish release.

Elliott Falcione, executive director of the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, can be reached at Elliott.Falcione@BACVB.com or 941-729-9177 ext. 3940.