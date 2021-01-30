Robinson Preserve reopens with redfish release, more native plants and new amenities

The 135-acre heart of one of the Bradenton area’s most popular and scenic natural areas, Robinson Preserve, reopened Friday after being closed for eight months.

Visitors will find new amenities, including pavilions, restrooms, kayak storage tubes, benches, and trailside shade structures. Also added since May are thousands of native plants and 2,000 juvenile redfish, which were released Friday to help offset declines in their population.

The reopening of Robinson Preserve’s south entrance at 10299 Ninth Ave. NW, provides access to all of the new additions as well as the preserve’s rubber running track.

The preserve and its 682 acres of mangrove, tidal marsh, and former agricultural lands, which have been returned to coastal wetland habitat, are open sunrise to sunset.

The $5.65 million Robinson Expansion Habitat Restoration Project originally started in 2012.

Coastal Conservation Association Florida and Duke Energy sponsored the release of the juvenile redfish, raised at the Duke Energy Mariculture Center.

1/29/2021--One of 2,000 juvenile redfish is seconds away from being released into the waters of Robinson Preserve on Friday. A portion of the park that has been closed since May 2020 reopens Saturday. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

In the past 30 years, the Mariculture Center has cultivated and released more than 4 million fish, shrimp and crabs into the Gulf of Mexico. In addition, the center also grows seagrasses, oysters and mangroves to support the overall health of Florida’s fisheries and marine habitats.

Bird watching has always been a favorite pastime at Robinson Preserve, and the water birds did not disappoint on Friday. Among those spotted during the ribbon cutting for the NEST area as well as the habitat where the redfish were released were an American bald eagle, white pelicans, great blue heron, sandhill crane and several osprey, who helped themselves to some of the newly released redfish.

“This whole project was made possible with the proceeds from that tremendous BP oil spill that resulted in a loss of life. It’s almost a dedication to the legacy of those losses and the protection of the Gulf of Mexico that comes from it. It’s also important as a legacy to our Manatee County residents who will take advantage of this through their lifetime and generations to come,” Charlie Hunsicker, parks and natural resources director, said.

1/29/2021-- Coastal Conservation Association and Robinson Preserve sponsored the release of 2,000 redfish at Robinson Preserve on Friday. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

“Bringing the last phase of environmental construction to completion at Robinson Preserve meets a pledge we make every day to our community to prioritize environmental restoration and coastal water quality improvement in ways that allow the public to renew their connections with nature, reaffirm their own health and wellness and proudly share these experiences with family, friends and visitors from around the world,” Hunsicker said.

Robinson Preserve first opened to the public in 2007 after habitat improvements were made to the original 482 acres.

In 2003, Manatee County Government closed a $16.42 million deal with the Robinson family for the original property, which included a $10 million payment by the county and a $6.42 million charitable donation by Robinson Farms. Florida Communities Trust contributed $6.05 million toward Manatee County’s $10 million payment.

1/29/2021-- Coastal Conservation Association and Robinson Preserve sponsored the release of 2,000 redfish at Robinson Preserve on Friday. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

“The deal is not as much a financial deal as it is an environmental deal,” Bill Robinson, president of Robinson Farms, said at the time. “That was a big stimulus for making this deal. The conservation aspect of the park and the public use of the park will go on forever.”

Robinson died of cancer at age 70 a year ago, but members of his family were on hand to watch Friday’s redfish release.

“It’s just a beautiful, wonderful day. I’m sure my dad is smiling down upon us right now. It’s been a great place for many people to come during a very difficult year,” said Rep. Will Robinson, R-Bradenton.

1/29/2021-- An osprey makes off with one of the 2,000 juvenile redfish released at Robinson Preserve on Friday. The release was sponsored by the Coastal Conservation Association and the Duke Energy Mariculture Center. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

The first redfish to be released were by Parker Robinson, 4, and Genevieve Robinson, 2 1/2, Bill Robinson’s grandchildren.