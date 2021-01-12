Are you impacted by COVID-19? Feds are sending $12 million to relieve Manatee renters

More housing assistance is coming to Manatee County residents who are struggling to pay rent throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The federal government is prepared to send county officials about $12 million to assist anyone who isn’t up to date on their monthly rent payments, according to Deputy County Administrator Karen Stewart. The money is available under the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Emergency Rental Assistance program.

“Just to have perspective, this is six times the amount of money that we have been able to get out for the housing assistance program to date, so this is a big thing,” Stewart said.

Pleased to see more economic relief for struggling residents, the Manatee Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the county’s participation in the program.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program was included in the omnibus spending bill that was signed into law on Dec. 27. These relief funds apply only to local renters, not those who pay mortgage loans.

According to federal guidelines, any city or county with more than 200,000 residents will receive their funds directly from the Treasury Department. The program allows residents to apply for up to 12 months of assistance, with a bonus of three months rent available if the applicant meets certain requirements.

The funds can be used on rent, utilities and other expenses related to housing instability, Stewart said. The Treasury Department also says the county must prioritize lower-income residents and households with one or more residents who have been unemployed for more than 90 days. Manatee is also free to set additional prioritization goals.

More help could also be on the way for small businesses that haven’t yet tapped into the available CARES Act funding. Thanks to a recent extension of the disbursement deadline, Stewart said her staff is considering another round of applications for grants of up to $10,000 to assist businesses in need of PPE, cleaning supplies, outdoor seating or advertising.

Stewart says the county expects to receive the $12 million in federal funds within 30 days. Staff will present a detailed plan for both programs at a Jan. 26 board meeting.