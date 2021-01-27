Many in Manatee are going hungry during pandemic. This donation will help fix that

With a 60% increase in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee can breathe a sigh of relief for now thanks to the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Billionaire MacKenzie Scott’s pledge to financially bolster nonprofit agencies across the country amid the pandemic has seen millions of dollars flow into Manatee County, with the latest being a $4 million donation to Meals on Wheels, which runs the Food Bank of Manatee and other programs.

Meals on Wheels announced in December that they had been one of 384 organizations targeted by Scott for a total of about $4.2 billion in funding, but officials were not aware at the time of how much they would receive.

The latest local gift from Scott makes a total of at least $37 million that have flowed to area nonprofits serving the needy.

United Way Suncoast, which serves Manatee and Sarasota counties, as well as other parts of Tampa Bay, received $20 million from Scott on Dec. 16.

Two days later, Goodwill Manasota announced a $10 million gift from Scott..

The first organization to receive a gift was Easterseals of Southwest Florida, which received $3 million on Dec. 15.

“We are honored that our work feeding people in our community during these unimaginable times inspired Ms. Scott’s donation,” said Maribeth Phillips, president and CEO of Meals on Wheels PLUS. “This transformational gift is instrumental in achieving our strategic plan, and we are deeply grateful.”

Meals on Wheels did not respond to a request for a detailed breakdown of how the money will be spent, but Phillips said in a prepared statement that Scott’s gift “accelerates our capital improvements, which started in 2019, and allows us to continue to build the foundation of our future so that we carry on our critical mission here in Manatee.”

Mark Goodson, Meals on Wheels’ board chair, said the donation is meaningful given that more than 6.400 organizations across the country were reviewed for potential gifts.

“We are grateful to be included and know that Ms. Scott’s trust in the ability of our organization is well-placed,” Goodson said.

Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee, which delivers nutritious hot meals to seniors and those who are disabled also operates:

The Food Bank of Manatee, which has seen a 50% increase in demand over the course of the pandemic.

Daybreak Adult Day Center, the only licensed adult day center in Manatee County.

Friendship dining centers where seniors gather for nutrition, social interaction and physical activities.