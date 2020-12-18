Billionaire donates $10 million to Manasota Goodwill. More gifts coming to local nonprofits

For the second time this week, a local nonprofit has announced that millions of dollars are flowing into its coffers, thanks to the generosity of MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

And more gifts remain to be announced.

Scott announced she intended to give away $4.2 billion in a massive philanthropic giveaway designed to boost charitable organizations in all 50 states and Puerto Rico amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, Goodwill Manasota announced that Scott had donated $10 million to their organization, which helps those with employment barriers find jobs. The announcement came on the heels of a $20 million donation to United Way Suncoast, which serves Manatee, Sarasota and other parts of Tampa Bay.

According to the announcement, Goodwill Manasota will use the funds to execute its strategic plan and address a lack of funding in the agency’s programs.

“We are uniquely positioned to lead the way in ensuring that every individual – regardless of their challenges and backgrounds – has access to the skills and services they need to face today’s economic challenges,” said Goodwill Manasota president and CEO Bob Rosinsky. “We are humbled and grateful by MacKenzie Scott’s transformative contribution, which will address the growing need for skills training for job seekers, while building access to opportunity and equitable hiring as community members continue to face historic hardships during this pandemic.”

Goodwill Manasota has two Job Connection offices, a Veterans Services program office, and virtual services available for those living in Goodwill Manasota’s territory of Sarasota, Manatee, Hardee and DeSoto counties.

In 2019, Goodwill Manasota served more than 800 people in the Job Connection, placed 378 people in jobs, served 384 veterans, and offered intensive job supports for the 58 team members in the Supported Jobs Plus program, helping those with significant disabilities to succeed on the job.

For more information, visit experiencegoodwill.org.

The announcement from Manasota Goodwill also stated that Easterseals of Southwest Florida and Meals on Wheels Plus in Manatee County had received donations from Scott, though the amount of money donated to those agencies has not yet been revealed.

“We are beyond grateful for this acknowledgment and pending gift from Ms. Scott,” said Maribeth Phillips, president and CEO of Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee. “Our mission relies on the support of our community and this investment will enable us to continue our mission of feeding the vulnerable and those who are food insecure in Manatee County. We are looking forward to receiving our gift in January and will release further details at that time.”