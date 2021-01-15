Bradenton family seeks answers, justice in gas explosion that killed 22-year-old son

A split second is all it took to turn a Bradenton family’s world upside down.

Several agencies responded to reports of a gas leak along 30th Avenue West on Dec. 3. While officials initially warned residents to leave their homes, they gave an all-clear less than three hours later.

But unbeknownst to first responders, a deadly situation presented itself in the 2900 block of Eighth Street West. After first evacuating to their yard, Adrian Lopez Sr. and Adrian Lopez Jr. were inside when a gas explosion destroyed their house, fatally injuring the 22-year-old.

“Unfortunately, we lost everything, my brother. They left a hole in our heart,” Karina Lopez, Adrian Jr.’s sister, said, choking back tears during a Friday afternoon press conference held in front of their ruined home. “He had such high expectations for his life. He wanted to become an engineer and make a difference.”

A senior student at the University of South Florida in Tampa, Lopez Jr. was only one exam away from earning his degree, according to his family. He would’ve become the family’s first child to earn a degree in the United States.

An outpouring of community support followed the tragic incident. As of Friday, a GoFundMe created to support the family had raised more than $17,000.

01/14/21--On December 3, 2020, this home in the 800 block of 29th Avenue West in Bradenton exploded, injuring three, including one firefighter. One of the occupants has since died. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

Lopez Sr. is still recovering from his injuries at Blake Medical Center, but in a devastating turn, Lopez Jr. succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday. Now, the family is speaking out and expressing a desire to hold officials accountable.

“We will not stay silent about the negligence in the higher authorities who were supposed to keep us safe,” Karina said. “We want to make sure this tragedy promotes awareness. They said it wasn’t a big deal but it turned horribly wrong.“

The Lopez family is working with personal injury lawyer CJ Czaia to demand answers. He said his team is still investigating the case but hinted at legal action against any organization that may have been responsible for the fatal accident.

A preliminary analysis revealed that while the home did not have a gas connection, the explosion occurred when the gas leak entered the Lopezes’ sewer system.

“This tragedy did not have to happen,” said Czaia. “There are a great many companies and individuals who are responsible for this.”

01/15/21--Karina Lopez, center at lectern, is surrounded by family and friends in front of her home which was destroyed in a gas explosion and fatally wounded her brother, Adrian Lopez, Jr. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

Financial support has kept the family afloat since the explosion, but the recent death further complicated their situation. Speaking with the press, Karina urged the community to share any support they can afford.

“My father is still battling to get back to us. We have funeral bills now. We have medical bills and we’ve yet to find a home. We ask for any donations to help us move forward,” Karina pleaded. “I would like to say to the public: don’t take your loved ones for granted. They could be gone in a split second.”

That message resonated with Alaine Chevalier, a 75-year-old Bradenton resident who learned of Lopez Jr.’s death earlier this week and jumped into action.

“I lost a son myself,” Chevalier said, referring to her son who struggled with drug addiction and died at the age of 36. “I know what that’s like as a mother, but they’ve been on my mind since day one when it happened. It’s such a sad situation.”

On Friday, Chevalier cashed her $600 stimulus check and delivered the cash directly to the Lopez family.

“They’ve lost everything,” Chevalier said. “For the family to see their son in the condition he was in and go through this now, only the grace of God will get them through this. Under the circumstances, they need everything they can get.”

01/15/21--Alaine Chevalier wanted to give her stimulus check to Karina Lopez, right, after her home was destroyed in a gas explosion and fatally wounded her brother, Adrian Lopez, Jr. and wounded her father, Adrian Sr. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

There are two separate GoFundMe pages set up for the family. The first was established to help the family recover the loss of their home and belongings. It has raised almost $17,000 of a $20,000 goal as of Friday afternoon.

A second GoFundMe is available to contribute to Lopez Jr.’s funeral expenses. As of Friday afternoon, the campaign had raised about $500 of its $12,000 goal.

In an already turbulent time in history, Chevalier said it’s more important than ever to prove there is still good in the world.

“Most of us are blessed and still employed,” she said. “I’m not wealthy by any means and everyone who can should give back — no matter how large or how small. If we’ve been fortunate through this pandemic, then we all have to give back, and I don’t care how much. We have to help people out there and don’t take for granted that it will be all OK.”

Lopez Jr.’s funeral will be held Wednesday, Jan. 20 at the Westside Funeral Home, 204 Seventh St. W., Palmetto, at 1 p.m.