Gas leak shuts down busy Bradenton streets. Motorists will have to find another way
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has temporarily shut down the area around a busy Bradenton intersection because of a gas leak.
Closed are 30th Avenue West, from 14th Street West to Third Street West; and Ninth Street West from 30th Avenue West to the Ninth Street West Extension, due to a gas leak.
The sheriff’s office announced the closures via social media starting at about about 1:20 p.m. Motorists are asked to find an alternate route.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
