Gas leak shuts down busy Bradenton streets. Motorists will have to find another way

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has temporarily shut down the area around a busy Bradenton intersection because of a gas leak.

Closed are 30th Avenue West, from 14th Street West to Third Street West; and Ninth Street West from 30th Avenue West to the Ninth Street West Extension, due to a gas leak.

The sheriff’s office announced the closures via social media starting at about about 1:20 p.m. Motorists are asked to find an alternate route.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

UPDATE: 30th Ave. W. is now closed from 14th St. W. to 3rd. St. W. 9th St. W. also remains closed from 30th Ave. W. to the 9th St. W. Ext. Please continue to seek alternate routes. https://t.co/4kum3bwSqb — Manatee Sheriff (@ManateeSheriff) December 3, 2020

