A historic change for Bradenton, with first new mayor in two decades taking the oath

The Bradenton City Council welcomed two new council members and the first new mayor in 20 years during Tuesday’s swearing-in ceremony.

Councilwoman Pamela Coachman, Councilwoman Jayne Kocher and Mayor Gene Brown took the oath of office in front of a crowd of more than 100 people at the Bradenton Municipal Auditorium. Friends and family applauded their accomplishments with a series of standing ovations.

The event marked a historical moment as Brown became just the third mayor the city has seen in 41 years. It’s also the first time in recent memory that the City Council has had three female elected officials at the same time.

Brown thanked his supporters and said he looked forward to filling the shoes of Wayne Poston, who served as mayor since 1999. Following an emergency gall bladder surgery on Sunday, Poston, who did not run for re-election, could not attend Tuesday’s ceremony.

Brown, who previously served on the City Council from 2012 until last June when he resigned to enter the mayoral race, said that in addition to Poston’s advice, he will also rely on the outgoing councilmen — Harold Byrd Jr. and Gene Gallo — as he takes the reins to the city.

“I told all of them that as the incoming mayor, please answer your phone,” Brown said. “There’s almost 70 years of history retiring this year. We need that institutional knowledge.”

01/05/20--Retiring Gene Gallo hands over the gavel to new Mayor Gene Brown at the Bradenton Auditorium January 5, 2021. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

As longtime public servants, Byrd and Gallo received plaques for their dedication to the city. Gallo held his Ward 1 seat for 29 years. Byrd represented Ward 5 for 20 years.

“We certainly do appreciate all of your service,” said City Administrator Carl Callahan, as he congratulated the retiring councilmen on their decades on the board.

Speaking with the Bradenton Herald after the ceremony, the newcomers said they’re eager to begin serving the city in an official capacity. Coachman, who now holds the Ward 5 seat, was sworn in alongside her son Richard. Winning her election in November is one thing but she said the reality of the moment hit her Tuesday morning, resulting in a slight case of the jitters.

“I was fine and then I got in the car, put my hands on the wheel and I got nervous,” she said. “But I’m glad to be here. This is a good place to be and serve.”

01/05/20--New councilwoman Pamela Coachman laughs during the first official meeting of the new members at the Bradenton Auditorium January 5, 2021. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

Kocher, a longtime Realtor, was sworn-in with her husband, Richard, beside her. She said hopes to represent Ward 1 as well as Gallo.

“It’s exciting and humbling to take the same oath as so many others, and coming after Councilman Gallo, I have big shoes to fill,” Kocher said.

Right after the ceremony, the council got to work to elect a vice mayor to serve in the event of Brown’s absence. The new board, led for the first time by a majority of women, voted unanimously to elect Councilwoman Marianne Barnebey for the role.

01/05/20--Jayne Kocher stands with husband David as Judge Ed Nicholas swears her in as a new Bradenton councilwoman at the Bradenton Auditorium January 5, 2021. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

“She is 14 years’ experienced and just recently answered the call to come back. She has a storied history of supporting our community, and I wholeheartedly believe she would be the perfect person to represent the friendly city as vice mayor,” said Kocher, who made the motion to nominate Barnebey.

“It is an honor to serve our city,” Barneby said, “and I thank the council for this additional honor.”