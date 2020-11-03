Pamela Coachman defeats Keenan Wooten to win Ward 5 seat on Bradenton City Council

Pam Coachman, Keenan Wooten

In Bradenton’s only contested city council race, political newcomer Pamela Coachman has emerged victorious over Keenan Wooten in the battle for the Ward 5 seat vacated by Harold Byrd Jr., who gave up his seat to unsuccessfully run for mayor.

Just two years ago, there were no women on the city council and Coachman’s victory now gives women the majority, holding seats in Wards 5, 2 and 1.

Coachman garnered 12,047 votes, or 53% compared to Wooten’s 10,368 votes, or 46.%.

Wooten ran in 2016, losing by 344 votes to Byrd. Wooten previously said that election would be momentum for a second bid at the Ward 5 seat, but voters opted for a different direction.

“Wow, I am so thankful,” Coachman said Tuesday, while hosting a Zoom election watch party with family and friends. “I wasn’t sure I was being heard, but I’m glad they knew my heart because I really want to improve communications between citizens and their government and the departments that take care of them.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Coachman said she joked about the possibility of a gender shift on the council at one of the debates.

“But just like five men on the council, doesn’t mean three women will always get along,” she joked again. “I want to hear from the citizens. I want to make the time and have those town halls and keep my finger on the pulse of the ward and the city.”

Coachman said her door will be open to all residents.

Ward 5 consists of neighborhoods in east Bradenton south of State Road 64 and areas between Ninth Street West and First Street between SR 64 and 26th Avenue West.

The two candidates shared similar views with similar goals throughout the campaign.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Coachman, 63, as well as Wooten put priority on reestablishing the viability of the Central Community Redevelopment Agency advisory board, which lost its power when the city council assumed its primary role in January of 2016. Both also believe more civility and transparency are needed on the council.

“All respect to Miss Coachman and she’ll make a fine councilwoman,” Wooten said. “The voters have spoken and we hope to make the city of Bradenton a better place. We’ll definitely move forward in working with Miss Coachman and make sure that happens.”

Jayne Kocher, a Bradenton Realtor, was unopposed in the Ward 1 race and will replace Councilman Gene Gallo after decades of public service to the city. Kocher did not return a request for comment.

The other woman on the council is Marianne Barnebey.

Coachman, 63, is a speech/language pathologist for the Manatee County School District while Wooten, 39, is currently the student support specialist and athletic director at Electa Arcotte Lee Magnet Middle School.