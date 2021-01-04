Manatee County Fair organizers clarify mask rule. You’ll need one for some parts

Manatee County Fair organizers on Monday clarified the mask policy for the upcoming 2021 fair. The event is slated to begin on Jan. 14 amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and the fair’s rules regarding the use of face coverings have raised concerns among some residents.

When properly used, a cloth face covering helps protect the person wearing it and people around them from contracting the novel coronavirus, which spreads primarily through respiratory droplets, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Masks will not be required to enter the fairgrounds, but they will be required to enter buildings at the event, according to fair manager Danny Alfanso.

“Face masks are required to enter any buildings on the Manatee County Fairgrounds,” Alfonso said in an email.

“All attendees are strongly urged to wear a mask whenever and wherever possible,” he added.

The indoor mask requirement was not initially made clear when the Manatee River Fair Association last week announced plans to hold the fair as scheduled from Jan. 14-24.

And on Monday afternoon, the official website for the fair still did not reflect the indoor mask policy. A safety announcement on the fair’s homepage said only: “We strongly recommend all guests wear a facemask to attend.”

The website was updated on Monday evening to note the indoor mask requirement.

The fair’s website states that guests assume all risks associated with exposure to COVID-19 by purchasing a ticket and entering the fairgrounds. There will be no refunds once you enter the fairground.

Other safety measures that will be in place at this year’s fair are hand sanitizing stations and signage that will direct guests to socially distance. Organizers are also asking fairgoers to be considerate of others around them and maintain space.

The Manatee County Fair is an exception among other large-scale local events in the Bradenton area that have either been canceled or held at reduced capacity as a precaution during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

However, organizers of other fairs in the region have also decided to hold the events despite the increased risk.

The Sarasota Fair and Florida Strawberry Festival are all still scheduled to take place in March, while the Florida State Fair is planned to begin at an undetermined date in April, two months later than usual.