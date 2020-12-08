‘We’re behind schedule.’ Manatee officials receive crash course in sustainability

Local leaders in sustainability are inspiring the Manatee County Commission into taking new action on climate change and land conservation.

The Board of County Commissioners met at Blackbeard Ranch in Myakka City on Tuesday morning to hear from experts in agriculture, land conservation and aquaculture to gather ideas about possible environmental efforts and partnerships. The conversation is poised to spark the board into finding solutions.

“This setting is just perfect to start the dialogue on sustainability and agriculture and how water and how the important plants and animals of Florida all come together in places like this, thanks to good stewardship of landowners in Manatee County,” said Charlie Hunsicker, the county’s director of Parks and Natural Resources.

“This is the beginning of participation from our board and our staff,” County Administrator Cheri Coryea added.

“We can’t do it fast enough. We’re behind schedule,” said Commissioner Misty Servia.

Several of Tuesday’s speakers have committed to improving water quality, preserving land and other environmental goals. They shared their mission goals and the possible benefits of working together with the county.

“I think collaboration is one of the most powerful dynamics in the universe,” said Ed Chiles, founder of the Chiles Restaurant Group and an advocate for water quality improvements.

Chiles warned that the county has to begin partnering with outside organizations in order to protect the environment for future generations.

“If we’re not working on water quality issues, if we’re not working to preserve land and we’re not working on doing things in a sustainable way, then they’re not going to have the same experiences,” he added. “We certainly risk that.”

Jim Strickland, who owns and operates Blackbeard Ranch, also spoke to the importance of improving local water quality.

“Water really is the grease that greases the economy of Florida. It isn’t oil and it really isn’t tourism,” Strickland explained. “We know climate change is happening. We want to identify all the things agriculture can do to help greater society.”

Other farms are also tackling the issue head-on. Alan Jones, owner of Jones Potato Farm, has found ways to use less fertilizer by rotating his crops and using different kinds of soil. He has also partnered with state organizations to preserve land in Manatee County.

Preserving land is another one of Manatee’s goals. In future meetings, the commission hopes to discuss the next steps for acquiring land as part of the tax referendum that voters approved in November.

“There has to be a lot of public input. We have to decide how we’re going to do that to maintain the trust of the citizens,” said Commissioner Carol Whitmore, referring to the county’s upcoming plans to purchase land for conservation.