Manatee County voters say ‘yes’ to land and water conservation tax referendum

Manatee County residents have agreed to pitch in for new parks and wildlife conservation.

The Manatee County Bond Referendum passed with 139,717 votes, or 71 percent of the ballots cast on Tuesday evening. The result is an additional 0.15 mill property tax, which equates to $29 a year for the average homeowner.

With an estimated $5 million in annual revenue, the county can now buy land with the goal of protecting fish and wildlife habitats, maintaining clean drinking water, halting stormwater pollution and creating new parks. The money will be audited every year, and the county commission must approve every purchase.

The Trust for Public Land, a national conservation group, worked with Manatee County to put the referendum on Tuesday’s ballot. The referendum was then supported by “Vote For Water and Land,” a political committee formed by the Manatee Fish and Game Association and the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast.

“It was very gratifying to see the extent of support in Manatee County — support that really cuts across party lines,” said Dick Eckenrod, president of the fish and game association. “I feel voters of all political persuasions recognize the importance of conserving our water and land resources, maintaining the quality of life we enjoy in this county.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“We’re grateful for the Manatee County voters,” said Christine Johnson, president of the conservation foundation. “We’re very grateful for all of the volunteers and donors who helped us run a well-done campaign. . . . We’re ready to get to work.”

According to the committee’s website, nearly a dozen Florida counties already had dedicated funds for land conservation. They were Pinellas, Hillsborough, Sarasota, Charlotte, Lee, Collier, Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Volusia, and Martin counties.

“There are many examples of beautiful lands that are lost forever to development,” the committee said on its website. “Some of these properties would have protected our waters: Land adjacent to our bays and beaches where many sea life lay their eggs; land adjacent to rivers and streams that would have cleaned rain water before it flows into our drinking water supply; and land that could be holding storm water runoff helping to prevent flooding.”

“If a dedicated fund for land conservation had existed these same lands could have also been used as parks and preserves for more people to enjoy Manatee County’s natural beauty now and for future generations. We are in a race against time and must ensure a balance between nature and development.”

Supporters said the referendum would have a positive impact on generations of Manatee County families, allowing them to enjoy some of Florida’s most precious landscapes and resources. It was vital to act now, the committee said, because land would only become more expensive as development continued to grow.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Opponents said the county should fund its conservation efforts without a tax increase, especially when residents and business owners were struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the pandemic was a prime example of why Manatee County leaders and residents should prioritize land and water preservation, supporters countered.

“The opportunity to experience open space is extremely important, now more than ever,” Commissioner Betsy Benac said at a past meeting. “Getting out and being in nature is an extremely good thing. We need opportunities to do that and people are realizing that throughout the country, throughout the world.”