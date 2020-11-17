Manatee officially welcomes commissioners, new and old, with swearing-in ceremony

Surrounded by friends and family, commissioners, both new and old, were sworn in to serve four-year terms on the Manatee County Commission on Tuesday morning.

Voters delivered a clear message on Election Day, choosing to elect four conservative representatives to the board. Commissioner Vanessa Baugh, a Republican first elected to represent District 5 in 2012, won a third term, while three newcomers also won seats on the board.

“It’s a wonderful day. The voters have spoken,” said County Attorney Mitchell Palmer, who led the event. “We have three new commissioners being sworn in today, as well as a seasoned veteran.”

Baugh chose to be sworn in by Clerk of the Court Angelina Colonneso, who she described as a close friend. She also committed to the oath of office with her husband Don standing by her side.

James Satcher, an evangelical pastor, ousted Commissioner Priscilla Whisenant Trace in the Republican primary election earlier this year and soundly defeated Democrat Dominique Brown to become District 1’s new representative.

During Tuesday’s ceremony, he asked his wife Monica and their five kids to join him as he took the oath of office. Satcher’s family cheered and celebrated after he completed his swearing-in.

11/17/20--James Satcher stands with his family as he is sworn in to serve a 4-year term on the Manatee County Commission Tuesday morning. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

Representing District 3, Republican Kevin Van Ostenbridge, a local realtor and small business owner, also took the oath of office with family by his side. He defeated Matt Bower in the race to replace Commissioner Stephen Jonsson, who chose to retire after serving one term. Van Ostenbridge was sworn-in by Circuit Court Judge Gilbert Smith Jr.

Republican George Kruse, a commercial real estate finance executive, was joined by his wife Jessica and their two children. He was sworn-in by Circuit Court Judge Edward Nicholas. He replaces Commissioner Betsy Benac, who was first elected to represent the at-large District 7 seat in 2012 and did not run for re-election

Immediately after Tuesday’s ceremony, commissioners participated in their first official meeting, a work session that discussed the county’s efforts to fund children’s services program, beach parking on Anna Maria Island and sustainability projects.