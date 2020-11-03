James Satcher easily wins District 1 seat on Manatee County Commission

Republican James Satcher, a local minister and businessman, outpaced Democratic rival Dominique Brown in a race for the county commission’s District 1 seat.

Satcher received 35,340 votes, or 65.6 percent of the ballots cast on Tuesday evening. Democrat Dominique Brown received 18,511 votes, or 34.4 percent.

District 1 includes parts of Ellenton, Parrish and East Bradenton. While neither candidate had experience as a public official, both said they were public servants who would bring noteworthy skills and visions to the Manatee County Commission.

Brown, a local attorney and military veteran, said she would move past the defeat and continue focusing on her family and business.

“I want to thank the residents who reached out to me, who supported me, who contacted me, who voted for me,” Brown said on Tuesday evening. “Obviously, they see the change that needs to happen in Manatee County and, unfortunately, we couldn’t make that change tonight. Of course, I’m always in the community. If there’s anything someone needs that I can help with, I’m more than willing to do that.”

“She ran a good, hard race and I know there’s good things in the future for her,” Satcher followed.

Campaigning on traffic improvements, lower taxes and conservative values, Satcher defeated incumbent Pricscilla Whienant Trace — a commissioner since 2016 — by nearly 11 percentage points in the Republican primary in August.

Satcher is a minister, husband and father of five. He runs the Satcher Evangelistic Association with his wife, Monica, conducting mission trips in Haiti and bringing “hope of the gospel” to survivors of sex trafficking in Manatee County and surrounding areas.

During the campaign, Satcher described himself a true conservative who was pro-life and pro-2nd Amendment.

“James Satcher’s background and experience give him the unique ability to bring conservative, faith-based values and unmatched passion to tackling the important issues that are shaping our community,” his website read.

While his Democratic rival wanted to re-imagine the budget for local law enforcement, placing greater emphasis on mental health resources and social services, Satcher had promised to “defend the sheriff, not defund the sheriff.”

They disagreed on several topics, but Satcher and Brown were clear on the need to support local businesses, protect waterways and welcome input from Manatee County residents.

Satcher said he would do just that going forward.

“I plan on putting taxpayers and citizens first and foremast in all of our deliberations and decisions,” he said on Tuesday evening.