Goblin Gathering, a drive-thru trick-or-treat event, comes to Bradenton this weekend 

Manatee County Parks and Natural Resources Department’s annual Goblin Gathering event will be a little different this year thanks to COVID-19. But visitors young and old will still be able to get into the spirit of the Halloween season and enjoy a sweet treat or two.

The event will take place in a drive-thru format at G.T. Bray Park, 5502 33rd Ave. Dr. W., Bradenton, on Friday.

Families are invited to cruise through the park and collect candy and giveaways from local businesses and organizations.

The parks department is also sponsoring an online costume contest for kids. Entries will be accepted via Facebook through Friday. The entries will be judged by department staff, and winners will be announced on Monday. The victors will receive candy-filled pumpkins that can be picked up at G.T. Bray, according to the parks department. Prizes will be awarded in categories for ages 1 and under, ages 2-4, ages 5-8 and 9 and older.

Goblin Gathering is held in coordination with National Night Out, a campaign of community building events held in cities across the U.S. in partnership with local law enforcement.

Vehicles should enter the park on 51st Street and exit on 59th Street, according to the parks department.

Details: 6-9 p.m. Friday. G.T. Bray Park, 5502 33rd Ave. Dr. W., Bradenton (enter at 51st Street West). Free.

Info: facebook.com/manatee.parks.natural.resources.

