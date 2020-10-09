CDC says no to trick-or-treating. Here’s a guide to a safe Halloween in Bradenton in 2020

It’s that time of year for pumpkin picking and scarecrow stuffing, scary movies and sugar highs. And although everyone’s favorite haunted holiday might be a little different this year thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, there are still plenty of ways to have a ghoulish good time.

Many Halloween and autumn celebrations around Bradenton and Sarasota are still taking place with updated safety measures, and health experts have issued guidance on other ways to celebrate safely.

Here’s a guide to fall fun near you.

Trick or treating and alternatives

This year, traditional, door-to-door trick-or-treating is discouraged by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The CDC classifies it as a “high-risk activity” that would enable the spread of the coronavirus.

Instead, the CDC shared ideas on safer alternatives for enjoying the holiday that include a lower-risk version of trick-or-treating. Participants are advised to make individually wrapped goodie bags that can be lined up at the edge of a yard or driveway for trick-or-treaters to collect.

If you do plan on being around other people outside of your household for trick-or-treating or Halloween activities, a face covering is highly recommended. The CDC warns that masks that are part of a costume do not necessarily provide a sufficient barrier for germs.

From the CDC:

Do not use a costume mask (such as for Halloween) as a substitute for a cloth mask unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers your mouth and nose and doesn’t leave gaps around your face.

Do not wear a costume mask over a cloth mask because it can be dangerous if the costume mask makes it hard to breathe. Instead, consider using a Halloween-themed cloth mask.

Low-risk activities: The CDC recommends the following low-risk Halloween activities:

Pumpkin carving or decorating with family or at a safe distance outdoors with neighbors or friends.

Decorating your home.

Halloween scavenger hunts that incorporate social distancing.

Virtual costume contests.

Halloween movie night with household members.

Moderate-risk activities:

One-way trick-or-treating where individually wrapped goodie bags are lined up for families to grab and go while continuing to social distance. Those preparing the goodie bags are advised to wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after preparing the bags.

Small, outdoor costume parades where participants are more than 6 feet apart.

Outdoor costume parties where protective masks are used and people can remain more than 6 feet apart.

Open-air, one-way haunted attractions where mask use is enforced and social distancing maintained.

Visiting pumpkin patches where masks are used and social distancing is possible.

Outdoor Halloween movie nights with local family friends where social distancing is maintained.

High-risk activities: In the category of activities that are best avoided this Halloween, the CDC includes:

Door-to-door trick-or-treating.

Trunk-or-treat event.

Crowded indoor parties.

Indoor haunted houses.

Several local events will offer lower-risk Halloween fun.

Goblin Gathering: Manatee County Parks and Natural Resources Department’s 18th annual Halloween bash will be held in an updated drive-thru format this year.

Families are invited to roll through G.T. Bray Park and experience spooky scenes and collect treats and information from exhibitors, all from the safety of their cars.

The parks department is also sponsoring an online costume contest. Entries will be accepted via Facebook through Oct. 16. The entries will be judged by department staff, and winners will be announced on Oct. 19. The victors will receive candy-filled pumpkins that can be picked up at G.T. Bray.

Details: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 19. G.T. Bray Park, 5502 33rd Ave. Dr. W., Bradenton (enter at 51st Street West). Free.

Info: facebook.com/manatee.parks.natural.resources.

Haunted drive-thru: A Sarasota cul-de-sac will transform into a family-friendly, haunted drive-thru experience over the Halloween weekend. Local art education company Enlightened Monkey Arts is sponsoring the production which will feature animatronics, projection mapping, spooky sounds and special effects.

The fantastical scenes will include fire-breathing pumpkins, flying ghosts, swamp monsters and an illuminated ghoul’s garden.

Details: 7-10 p.m. Oct. 29-31. 133 S. Lime Ave., Sarasota. Free. Sponsorships are available, and you can also have a custom tombstone added to the display for $25.

Info: enlightenedmonkeyarts.com/halloween-on-south-lime.

Hay maze and trick-or-treat fun: Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota is offering several social distance-friendly opportunities for fun this October. A hay maze designed for small children is currently set up on the park grounds.

And on the Tuesday before Halloween, a “Trick Or Treat On The Lake” event will feature socially-distant candy stations spread throughout the grounds. Volunteers will regulate the number of families allowed on the route at once.

Details: Trick or Treat on the Lake will be held from 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 27. Free.

Info: facebook.com/nathanbendersonpark.

Fall fun

The Pumpkin Patch Express is set for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26-27. PROVIDED PHOTO

Pumpkin Patch Express: The Florida Railroad Museum will hold i’s traditional fall train rides this year with extra precautions in place, including 50% capacity on board. Mask requirements will follow county regulations at the time of the event, organizers say.

The Pumpkin Patch Express experience includes a hay ride, Lincoln log building, crafts and kid’s activities. The highlight is a trip by rail to a pumpkin patch, where each child can pick a special gourd to take home.

From there, it’s up to you to turn that pumpkin into the best jack-o-lantern on the block.

Details: Trains depart at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Oct. 17, 18, 24 and 25. Florida Railroad Museum, 12210 83rd St. E., Parrish. $14.50-$32.50.

Info: 941-776-0906. frrm.org.

Hunsader Farms Pumpkin Festival: This 29th annual family-friendly event offers crafts, live music, hayrides, pumpkin games, a corn maze, scarecrow displays, a petting zoo, train rides and more.

There’s also a bounty of food and desserts to try, such as homemade ice cream and pumpkin pie.

Masks are recommended, and hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the festival.

Details: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 10, 11, 17, 18, 24 and 25. Hunsader Farms, 5500 County Road 675, Bradenton. Admission: $10. Children 10 and under: Free. Parking: $5.

Info: hunsaderfarms.com.

Fruitville Grove Farm Market’s 32nd annual Pumpkin Festival features a free petting zoo, playground, live music, decorated photo spots and costume contests. Admission is also free.

Activities in the $1-$10 range include pony rides, carriage rides, a wildflower maze, a kids fun zone and pumpkin painting.

Food trucks and food vendors will be on site every day of the festival.

Masks will be required indoors, on hay rides and in areas where social distancing cannot be maintained. Hand washing and sanitizing stations will be available.

Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, 25 and 31. Fruitville Grove, 7410 Fruitville Road, Sarasota. Admission is free.

Info: fruitvillegrove.com.

