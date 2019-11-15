Local
Ellenton man dies from injuries sustained in U.S. 301 crash 3 weeks ago, troopers say
A 58-year-old Ellenton man has died from injuries he sustained in a U.S. 301 crash three weeks ago that shut down traffic for several hours.
Troopers say Haskell Lee Campbell was traveling north on Colony Drive North at 6:18 p.m. on Oct. 23 when he made a left turn into the westbound lanes of U.S. 301. He was riding a 2016 Buddy 50 scooter.
Roger Frazee, 73, of Sarasota was traveling south on Colony Drive. He had a red light, but made a right turn onto U.S. 301 and struck Campbell with the left side of his 2011 Hyundai Sonata, according to a crash report.
Campbell was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, troopers say. He was taken to Blake Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead Friday.
Frazee did not sustain any injuries in the accident. He received a traffic citation for failing to wait for a green light, according to court records.
