Ellenton man dies from injuries sustained in U.S. 301 crash 3 weeks ago, troopers say

A 58-year-old Ellenton man has died from injuries he sustained in a U.S. 301 crash three weeks ago that shut down traffic for several hours.

Troopers say Haskell Lee Campbell was traveling north on Colony Drive North at 6:18 p.m. on Oct. 23 when he made a left turn into the westbound lanes of U.S. 301. He was riding a 2016 Buddy 50 scooter.

Roger Frazee, 73, of Sarasota was traveling south on Colony Drive. He had a red light, but made a right turn onto U.S. 301 and struck Campbell with the left side of his 2011 Hyundai Sonata, according to a crash report.

Campbell was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, troopers say. He was taken to Blake Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead Friday.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Frazee did not sustain any injuries in the accident. He received a traffic citation for failing to wait for a green light, according to court records.